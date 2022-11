ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is by far by of the most beautiful Michigan cities (but I’m a little biased).

In October, I challenged our A4 readers to show off their Ann Arbor spirit by submitting their favorite fall photos.

A big thank you to all of those who sent in their best autumnal shots.

Didn’t get your photos submitted in time? No problem, we’ll have a winter photo challenge in a few months.

Here are the winners:

"Autumn Reflections" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Christian Russell. (Christian Russell)

"Before the Winds Blow" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Ann Mizusawa. (Ann Mizusawa)

"The Waning Days of Autumn" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Adam Luckhardt. (Adam Luckhardt)

"Riverwood Drive, northwest Ann Arbor" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Bryan Pfingst. (Bryan Pfingst)

"Excited for fall!" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Paul Lyttle. (Paul Lyttle)

"71 and Still Having Fun!" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Delphine Reed. (Delphine Reed)

"Maizee in the leaves" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Heidi Wegmueller. (Heidi Wegmueller)

"Ann Arbor" by A4 Fall Photo Challenge winner Riitta Huff. (Riitta Huff)