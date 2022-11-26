38º

Michigan football fans excited for showdown with Ohio State in undefeated matchup

‘It’s great to be going into The Game 11-0′

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One year ago, the Michigan Wolverines made magic with a blowout win against their biggest rival, Ohio State. But this time, the stakes are higher, and the challenge is even greater because they will have to do something they haven’t done since 2000, which is beat the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Many Michigan fans were in Ann Arbor Friday (Nov. 25) night for the hockey game against Harvard, but Local 4 was talking football ahead of Saturday’s (Nov. 26) showdown against rival Ohio State.

Hours ahead of the Michigan-Ohio State football game, everyone wants to know if the Wolverines can pull off an epic upset.

Geoff Larcom, the former sports editor for the Ann Arbor News, weighed in ahead of the matchup.

“It’s great to be going into The Game 11-0,” said Larcom. “I’m just grateful for that. But I’m really scared because OSU has had a year to prepare for Michigan’s run game, and Michigan’s running backs are banged up. There’s a whole lot of variables.”

The variables Larcom speaks of are if Heisman hopeful and Wolverines star running back Blake Corum will take the field after being injured in last week’s game against Illinois.

“I think Corum is going to get 150 yards rushing,” said a fan. “Go Blue!”

Jacqueline Francis: “You do?”

“Yeah, that is if he plays,” the man said.

Saturday’s game isn’t just for the adults but a rivalry the whole family can get in on.

“They beat them last year, and they can do it again,” said a little girl.

“I don’t know if Michigan is going to lose or if Ohio State is going to crush them,” said a little boy. “I don’t know.”

Francis: “What are you hoping for?”

“Michigan,” he said.

Since 1973, when facing each other with an undefeated record, the Wolverines trail the Buckeyes 0-2-1. Will this year be different than years past?

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

