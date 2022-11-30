36º

CultureVerse Gallery opening new exhibition during Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor

Exhibit to run Dec. 2-Jan 22

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Work by artist Candace Compton Pappas will be on view at CultureVerse Gallery in Ann Arbor Dec. 2-Jan 22. (Candace Compton Pappas)

ANN ARBOR – A new art exhibition will be opening at CultureVerse Gallery on Friday during the Midnight Madness activities downtown.

The exhibition, “Root3,″ is presented by three artists, who also happen to be friends. Their work is inspired by the word root, which is associated with nature, language and mathematics.

Artists Candace Compton Pappas, Graceann Warn and Ruth Crowe will present a multi-media exhibition featuring paintings, sculpture, collage and virtual experiences. Root3 will be on view throughout December and January and can be experienced digitally at cultureverse.org.

A public reception on Friday night will run from 6-9 p.m. and will feature food, drinks and live music. In addition, on Sunday the artists will be present for an Artist Talk from 3-5 p.m.

Gallery hours

  • Friday: 4-8 p.m.
  • Saturday: Noon-8 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.

CultureVerse Gallery is located at 309 S. Main St.

