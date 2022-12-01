Watch: Michigan football star Mazi Smith arraigned on felony weapons charge

Michigan football star Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an incident in early October.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith was arraigned Thursday in Washtenaw County on a felony weapons charge.

Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon.

The charge stems from an incident back on Oct. 7, according to the court filing. Michigan has played seven games since that date, including the following day at Indiana.

Smith was named to the All-Big Ten First Team earlier this week after finishing the regular season with 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended. He is one of the main reasons the Wolverines were excellent against the run all season.

Here is a statement from Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh:

I have respect for our judicial process, and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process. Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh

