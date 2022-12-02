CDC: Washtenaw County now at ‘low’ COVID-19 level

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 community level was moved to “low” on Thursday after weeks at “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, communities in a “low” level experience limited impact on healthcare systems and low levels of severe illness.

As of Thursday morning, there were 82 new confirmed cases, 23 probable cases and four hospitalizations reported in Washtenaw County over a 24 hour period.

Over the past two weeks, the weekly case rate in the county per 100,000 residents was 88.1. The case rate per 100,000 residents was higher for those ages 5-11 at 39.5 compared to residents ages 12-17 at 24.5.

The number of confirmed or probable cases in Washtenaw stood at 703, the weekly test positivity rate was 10.3% and there was one death.

“Please remember that COVID-19 is still present and will be part of our lives for a while, perhaps even indefinitely,” reads a statement from the Washtenaw County Health Department.

“Additional surges are possible and recommendations regarding prevention strategies may change as conditions evolve or in the event that Washtenaw County moves to a higher COVID-19 Community Level. Please be prepared to take measures in the future to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.”

For more information about COVID-19 in the county, visit the Washtenaw County Health Department website.

