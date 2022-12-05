Michigan football sophomore, senior team captain, shockingly enters transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 03: Erick All #83 of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have lost sophomore tight end Louis Hansen and senior team captain Erick All to the transfer portal two days after winning their second Big Ten Championship.

Both players announced through Twitter Monday (Dec. 5) that they were leaving the program, but it was All’s announcement that shocked the Wolverines faithful.

The 6′5″, 255-pound senior team captain Tweeted:

“Wolverine nation, I Love you guys, but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave, and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they seem, and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue.”

Those remarks seem to point fingers at some in the football program, but who?

All was roommates with former team captain and quarterback Cade McNamara, who too, announced his transfer last week as he will continue his collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Both had a nice connection last season as All had 38 receptions for 437 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the memorable 47-yard touchdown gallup on the road in Happy Valley against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Michigan tight end Erick All (83) sprints to the end zone to score on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

All missed the 2022 season after having back surgery, but if granted a medical season, could he look to join McNamara in Kinnick?

Louis Hansen

Hansen announced that he would be transferring from the football program.

The sophomore tight end appeared in three games during his two-year run with the Wolverines. He announced through his Twitter account that he was leaving with three years of eligibility left in his collegiate career.

“I want to thank coach (Jim) Harbaugh, coach (Grant) Newsome, and coach (Sherrone) Moore for the opportunity to play at Michigan for the last two years. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches for the experience of two incredible seasons. With that being said, after much discussion with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

Hansen ranked fifth among tight ends and second overall out of Massachusetts at the time of his commitment to the Wolverines.