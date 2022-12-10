37º

Ann Arbor District Library to host robotics battle

High schools to compete at 265 Parkland Plaza

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Watch robots and robotics teams from around Washtenaw County battle it out on Dec. 17 for the title of Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics champion.

Teams from several Ann Arbor high schools as well as Saline and Whitmore Lake high schools will play quick, 2-on-2 games at 265 Parkland Plaza starting at 2 p.m.

The one-day event is a low-pressure practice competition for FIRST Robotics teams getting ready for their 2023 competition season.

Finals will kick off at 5 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Ann Arbor District Library, which will provide robot-themed crafts for young spectators.

Each high school team will have a representative table where audience members can learn more about the teams and how to become involved with local K-12 robotics.

Learn more here.

