Ann Arbor District Library to host robotics battle

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR – Watch robots and robotics teams from around Washtenaw County battle it out on Dec. 17 for the title of Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics champion.

Teams from several Ann Arbor high schools as well as Saline and Whitmore Lake high schools will play quick, 2-on-2 games at 265 Parkland Plaza starting at 2 p.m.

The one-day event is a low-pressure practice competition for FIRST Robotics teams getting ready for their 2023 competition season.

Finals will kick off at 5 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Ann Arbor District Library, which will provide robot-themed crafts for young spectators.

Each high school team will have a representative table where audience members can learn more about the teams and how to become involved with local K-12 robotics.

Learn more here.