CDC: Washtenaw County moved back to ‘medium’ COVID level

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Washtenaw County was moved to a “medium” COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The county had been at a “low” level for a week before changing status.

There were 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, five probable cases and three hospitalizations reported within 24 hours as of 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

A snapshot of the past two weeks shows 817 confirmed and probable cases in Washtenaw County residents with 56 hospitalizations. The weekly test positivity rate is 10.8 percent.

At the “medium” level, CDC guidance doesn’t include broad masking recommendations. Masking can be done on personal preference.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, body or muscle aches, headaches, nausea, loss of smell, ore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath, diarrhea or runny nose.

Vaccinations are offered for free by the Washtenaw County Health Department. Find COVID-19 resources and vaccination information at it’s website here.