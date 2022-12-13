Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video

Screenshot from the Christmas with the Klemmers 2022 edition.

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby.

They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they were in quarantine.

What began as an assignment in their oldest daughter’s class turned into a full-fledged family effort to have fun together and make others smile along the way.

“The reason we got into it is we were just trying to pick people up,” Bobby told A4 in a previous interview. “People need something positive in their newsfeeds.”

The Klemmer family has released eight rap videos on Facebook since the pandemic began. (Bobby Klemmer)

The South Lyon-based family’s tribute to healthcare workers was shared 500 times and had over 32,000 views.

They also rapped about Mother’s Day, in recognition of teachers and getting out the vote.

Klemmer, a former teacher at Pioneer High School, and his wife both teach at Washtenaw Community College. He said they have received messages from people around the country about their uplifting videos, and were even contacted by a national talk show.

The whole family pitches in to help write the songs, including its youngest members.

In 2021, they released their second annual Christmas video, a tradition that Klemmer says he hopes will continue.

The Klemmer family debuts their 2021 Christmas rap. (Bobby Klemmer)

“For this to become our annual Christmas card, that would be pretty cool,” he said. “We’ll see what happens as the kids get older.”

Watch their latest Christmas rap set to Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis” here.