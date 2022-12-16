Ann Arbor releases holiday skating schedule for its indoor, outdoor ice rinks

ANN ARBOR – With winter break from schools around the corner, the City of Ann Arbor has shared its public skate times for the holiday season.

Community members can enjoy skating indoors at Veterans Memorial Park or outdoors at Buhr Park.

Public skating schedule for Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena (noon-2 p.m.):

Dec. 23

Dec. 26-30

Jan. 2-6

Jan. 16

There will also be open skating during a New Years Event on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Also happening at Buhr Park this winter are themed Funky Frosty Fridays on the first Friday of each month between 7:15-8:45 p.m. Community members are invited to dress up and skate to themed music during the open skating nights.

Funky Frosty Fridays schedule:

Jan. 6: Boy Band Night

Feb. 3: Classic Rock Night

March 3: Pop 2K Night

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard St.

For more information about Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena, visit its website.

Public skating schedule for Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena:

Dec 23: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec 26: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Dec 27: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec 28: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec 29: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec 30: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Jan 2: 5- 6:50 p.m.

Jan 3: 5-6:50 p.m.

Jan 4: 4-6 p.m.

Jan 5: 5-6:50 p.m.

Jan 6: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:50 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

For more information about Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena, visit its website.