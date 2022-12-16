Trinity Health Ann Arbor to offer free web series on plant-based cooking

ANN ARBOR – Learn about stocking a pantry, spicing up dishes with flavorful herbs and cooking with whole grains through a free web series focused on plant-based eating with Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

The Lifestyle Medicine team at the hospital system, formerly known as St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, has developed a new series to help participants learn to bring more plant-based foods into their diets and lifestyle.

“The goal of each class is to make cooking plants approachable for everyone,” said Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine Program Coordinator Kelly Wilson in a release. “Everyone can cook — even if you think you can’t — and make delicious, appealing meals without fancy ingredients or complicated recipes. I hope people will walk away from these classes feeling empowered, inspired and excited to add more whole foods to their plates.”

Dietitians on the team will stream their classes between 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month live from teaching kitchens at the Pritikin and The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

The first class will be held on Tuesday, January 10.

According to a release, the series will cover numerous topics including:

stocking a pantry

kitchen tools and knife skills

using spices, herbs and dressings

Cooking with legumes, beans and whole grains

making filling and fast breakfasts

making quick lunches and dinners

Although each class is free, space is limited so pre-registration is recommended.

Those with questions can contact the Lifestyle Medicine team at LifestyleMedicine@trinity-health.org.