ANN ARBOR – Tree Town municipal offices and the Larcom City Hall customer service center will be closed in observance of the end-of-the-year holidays.

Officials noted in a newsletter that offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas, and again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s.

City services, such as trash and recycling services, will maintain their regular schedules during the holidays.

Find the city’s holiday schedule for 2022 here.