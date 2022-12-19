Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week.

In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”

Swift added the decision to close the buildings was due to the inability to ensure safe staffing for each building.

Additionally, all before and after school activities were canceled at both schools for the day.

Last week, the following schools closed due to staff absences:

Ann Arbor Open

Burns Park Elementary School

Mitchell Elementary

“We are so very sorry this situation has occurred and are eager to return to in-school learning as soon as possible,” Swift wrote.