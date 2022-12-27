28º

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into

Ann Arbor university takes No. 61 spot

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: All About Ann Arbor, University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor, College, Niche, Education, School
University of Michigan LSA hosts a 2021 Fall Welcome Back Picnic on the lawn of Angell Hall. (Scott C. Soderberg, Michigan Photography)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has been named one of the hardest colleges to get into in America for 2023.

Niche recently released their 2023 list of the top 100 colleges in the U.S. that are the most difficult to get accepted to. On that list, which includes both public and private institutions, is U-M’s Ann Arbor campus coming in at No. 61. The only other Michigan college to make the top 100 list is Hillsdale College, which is ranked at No. 91.

There are the top 10 hardest U.S. colleges to get into for next year, according to Niche:

  1. Harvard University
  2. Stanford University
  3. Princeton University
  4. California Institute of Technology
  5. Yale University
  6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  7. University of Chicago
  8. Columbia University
  9. Duke University
  10. Brown University

In September, Niche recognized U-M as the No. 2 public university in the nation. The Southeast Michigan university received an overall A+ grade on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

Click here to see Niche’s entire top 100 list for 2023.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter