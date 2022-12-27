University of Michigan among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has been named one of the hardest colleges to get into in America for 2023.

Niche recently released their 2023 list of the top 100 colleges in the U.S. that are the most difficult to get accepted to. On that list, which includes both public and private institutions, is U-M’s Ann Arbor campus coming in at No. 61. The only other Michigan college to make the top 100 list is Hillsdale College, which is ranked at No. 91.

There are the top 10 hardest U.S. colleges to get into for next year, according to Niche:

Harvard University Stanford University Princeton University California Institute of Technology Yale University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Chicago Columbia University Duke University Brown University

In September, Niche recognized U-M as the No. 2 public university in the nation. The Southeast Michigan university received an overall A+ grade on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

Click here to see Niche’s entire top 100 list for 2023.