Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche.

U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

“Michigan is a highly rated public university located in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the Detroit Area,” reads Niche’s website. “It is a large institution with an enrollment of 29,851 undergraduate students.

“Admissions is competitive as the Michigan acceptance rate is 26%. Popular majors include Information Science, Business, and Economics. Graduating 93% of students, Michigan alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $49,800.”

Here are the top 10 best public universities in the U.S. for 2023, according to Niche:

University of California - Los Angeles

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Virginia

United States Military Academy at West Point

University of Florida

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of California - Berkeley

University of Georgia

