Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche.
U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
“Michigan is a highly rated public university located in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the Detroit Area,” reads Niche’s website. “It is a large institution with an enrollment of 29,851 undergraduate students.
“Admissions is competitive as the Michigan acceptance rate is 26%. Popular majors include Information Science, Business, and Economics. Graduating 93% of students, Michigan alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $49,800.”
Here are the top 10 best public universities in the U.S. for 2023, according to Niche:
- University of California - Los Angeles
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Virginia
- United States Military Academy at West Point
- University of Florida
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Texas - Austin
- University of California - Berkeley
- University of Georgia
To see the full list, click here.
