74º

All About Ann Arbor

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

U-M among top public universities for 2023

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, U-M, Michigan, Niche, Ranking, University, Education, Public University, Washtenaw County
University of Michigan campus aerial shot on Homecoming weekend in Oct. 2016 during the Illinois game: Burton Tower, Alumni Center, Michigan League, Chemistry Building, SNRE, Randall Lab, Hatcher Graduate Library, Kraus Natural Science. (Scott C.Soderberg, Michigan Photography)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche.

U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

“Michigan is a highly rated public university located in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the Detroit Area,” reads Niche’s website. “It is a large institution with an enrollment of 29,851 undergraduate students.

“Admissions is competitive as the Michigan acceptance rate is 26%. Popular majors include Information Science, Business, and Economics. Graduating 93% of students, Michigan alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $49,800.”

Here are the top 10 best public universities in the U.S. for 2023, according to Niche:

  • University of California - Los Angeles
  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • University of Virginia
  • United States Military Academy at West Point
  • University of Florida
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • University of Texas - Austin
  • University of California - Berkeley
  • University of Georgia

To see the full list, click here.

Related reading:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email