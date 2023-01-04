Actors needed for benefit performance at The Ark in Ann Arbor

The Ark has been delivering virtual concerts and programs to music lovers online during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of The Ark.

ANN ARBOR – Singers and actors can audition for parts in a concert reading to benefit Tree Town’s The Ark.

Between 7-8 creatives are needed to read from Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng’s The Fourth Messenger for the event on March 18.

The musical is a contemporary reimaging of the Buddha legend in a Western setting with a female Buddha. Its debut at The Ark is its first time being performed in the Midwest, according to a release.

Award-winning playwright and author Shaffer is an San Fransicso transplant now living in Ann Arbor. Teng, a University of Michigan alumna and folk-pop singer-songwriter, has released several albums and won four Independent Music Awards in one year.

The March reading of The Fourth Messenger will be directed by Giovanni Rodriguez and Tanya Shaffer with musical direction by Rebecca Biber.

Auditions will be held at the First Congregational Church of Ann Arbor, 608 E. William St., between noon and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 and on from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Those who are successful will be paid a $200 stipend for their work.

Questions can be emailed to fourthmessenger@gmail.com.

Schedule audition times here.