Internet company aims to reach rural, underserved communities with new Ann Arbor hub

SALINE, Mich. – Mercury Broadband has opened its Ann Arbor Area Service Center with the goal of bringing reliable High Speed Internet to Washtenaw County’s rural areas and underserved communities.

Justin Girardot has been named the General Manager of the new center, located in Saline.

The company was awarded roughly $62 million in federal grants from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The funding will help Mercury set up fiber-optic broadband and hybrid fixed wireless networks in more than 122,000 underserved locations across the Midwest, according to a release.

As part of the initiative, Mercury aims to serve more than 44,000 households and 6,000 business in Michigan.

“We are very excited to officially open our new Ann Arbor area Service Center and expand our broadband services to the Ann Arbor/Jackson areas,” said Mr. Wiseman. “The State of Michigan is in need of better High Speed Internet choices for consumers and we are delighted to introduce our Mercury @Home products to this new market.”

Mercury Broadband also plans to expand into Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson, Wayne, Ingham, and Livingston counties.

For more information, visit www.mercurybroadband.com.