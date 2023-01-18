40º

All About Ann Arbor

Crash south of Ann Arbor kills 69 year old Ohio man

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Lodi Township, Traffic, Crash, Michigan State Police, Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Textile Road
Police lights generic

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A car crash south of Ann Arbor around 6 a.m. on Monday resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man.

Michigan State Police have said that James Howard of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving went over a roundabout, through a yard and into a large tree.

Officers from the Brighton post were dispatched to the Ann-Arbor-Saline Road and Textile Road area in Lodi Township.

Police said an ongoing investigation has so far revealed Howard was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email