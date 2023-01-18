Crash south of Ann Arbor kills 69 year old Ohio man

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A car crash south of Ann Arbor around 6 a.m. on Monday resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man.

Michigan State Police have said that James Howard of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving went over a roundabout, through a yard and into a large tree.

Officers from the Brighton post were dispatched to the Ann-Arbor-Saline Road and Textile Road area in Lodi Township.

Police said an ongoing investigation has so far revealed Howard was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.