Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams impersonating law enforcement

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of individuals impersonating law enforcement and demanding money.

Officials shared there have been increased reports of scams from people pretending to be Sheriff’s Office employees.

“The suspect(s) of these SCAMS say they are employed by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and may use a current employee’s name, phone number and/or similar email address,” officials wrote on social media.

The individuals ask for money, gift cards and other financial means, then threaten arrest or jail time if not complied with.

“The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Does Not and Will Not ask for money, gift cards or financial compensation to be given specifically to ANY individual employee,” officials wrote on social media, adding that those contacted by scammers should not provide any personal or financial information.

Community members can verify communications supposedly from the Sheriff’s Office by contacting the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through 911.