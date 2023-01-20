Food Gatherers receives $100K grant for emergency food purchasing

ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation to boost its efforts as Washtenaw County’s premier food bank and food rescue program.

The funds will be designated for emergency food purchasing, according to a release.

“The skyrocketing cost of food means that our neighbors are turning to their local food pantries and meal programs to fill the gaps,” Eileen Spring, president and CEO of Food Gatherers said in a release. “But we are also feeling the pinch of inflation as we try to meet this increased need.”

According to a release, Food Gatherers spent twice as much on meat in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the year prior. The price of other items like fuel for the organization’s trucks and cardboard boxes for food distribution rose significantly in 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation,” Spring said in a statement. “With their support we will have the necessary resources to help more families access free, nutritious food in 2023 and beyond.”

The Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation provides grants focused on youth, health and animal welfare. It supported Food Gatherers’ emergency COVID relief activities during the pandemic, including the Food Gatherers Community Kitchen and the Healthy School Pantry Program.