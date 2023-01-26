Ann Arbor Public Schools closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions following snowstorm

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced early Thursday morning it will be closed for another day following a winter storm.

In an email to the AAPS community, superintendent Jeanice Swift said dangerous road conditions is the reason the district decided to close.

“The closure decision is based on ensuring the safety of our AAPS students and staff,” Swift wrote. “After driving the roads across the AAPS overnight to assess, icy and snowy conditions continue at this time on many neighborhood and secondary roads in the area following yesterday’s winter storm.”

In addition, all school buildings are closed and all after school activities are canceled on Thursday.