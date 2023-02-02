Award-winning Ann Arbor floral designer publishes new book

ANN ARBOR – Award-winning floral designer Susan McLeary’s new book “Flowers for All” will release on Feb. 7.

The guide aims to inspire people of all abilities to think outside the box when crafting floral arrangements.

“It’s a book meant to welcome everyone, regardless of skill level, to engage with flowers more often,” McLeary wrote A4 via email.

McLeary is known for her unconventional approach to floral design. She makes wearable floral art like headpieces, jewelry and tattoos which she shares regularly on Instagram with her 150,000 followers.

Floral arrangements featured in Susan McLeary's new book "Flowers for All." (EE Berger)

She encourages people to explore their own backyards for inspiration and materials in the book and shares 30 simple arrangements that she hopes will being joy, ease the mind, enliven your home and delight loved ones.

From centerpieces to wreaths, installations and giftable bouquets, she offers tutorials to brighten any occasion.

McLeary’s work has been featured in leading publications, including Martha Stewart Weddings, The Knot, Florists Review, Refinery 29, SELF, Country Living and more.

For more information about her work, visit www.passionflowersue.com.