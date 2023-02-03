Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Nichols Arboretum hiring for several positions in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Do you love the great outdoors? Are you passionate about native species and natural preservation?

University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum is hiring right now for several positions which include full-time and part-time roles, fellowships and internships.

One position is the Anderson Glades Fellow. The full-time fellowship lasts for nine months and the job includes supporting the development, maintenance, installation and management of the Nichols Arboretum’s Anderson Glades Collection.

The position is 40 hours per week Monday through Friday. Occasional evening and weekend work is required.

The Anderson Glades Fellow will report to the Woody Plants and Trails Manager and employment will run from March through November 2023. For more information, click here.

U-M’s MBGNA is also hiring a Natural Areas Technician. The full-time, nine month position includes helping to manage natural areas and living plant collections to support research, public outreach, teaching and conservation goals of the gardens and arboretum.

Similar to the fellowship, employment is March through November 2023. The position is 40 hours per week Monday through Friday. Occasional evening and weekend work is required. For more information, click here.

A Student Caretaker position at Nichols Arboretum is also currently vacant. In the role, students commit to caring for the property in exchange for lodging at either the Caretaker Cottage or the historic Burnham House/Reader Center, depending on vacancy.

The duration of the job is Aug. 2023-Aug. 2024 with an option to renew the position each year until you graduate. For more information, click here.

Student jobs and student internships are also currently available at both the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. For more information about U-M student employment, click here. For more information about its wide array of summer internships, click here.