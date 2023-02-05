Zingerman’s Greyline art auction to support Ann Arbor skatepark programs

ANN ARBOR – Bid for unique skateboard artwork and support the Ann Arbor Skatepark during an auction at Zingerman’s Greyline.

On Thursday, Feb. 23., Friends of the Ann Arbor Skatepark will host a free event with a silent art auction and DJ to benefit skatepark programming. Unique artwork--created on skateboard decks--from more than 20 artists will be up for grabs from 7-10 p.m.

The nonprofit organizes promotes and preserves the skatepark and organizes free events and community outreach programs, like All Girls Skate and Peace Skate.

The Ann Arbor Skatepark was built as a free, public resource in 2014 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Zingerman’sGreyline is at 100 N. Ashley St.

Learn more about the auction and the skatepark here.