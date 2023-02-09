Create your own fairy door at this Ann Arbor workshop on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – It’s almost spring and to celebrate the final weeks of winter, staff at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens will be holding a fairy door decorating workshop.

During the youth event, learn about woodland creatures and fairies that may come visit your door.

The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 per guest. To register for the event, click here.

Several items will be on hand to decorate your door with, including ribbons and bright objects. Participants are also encouraged to use objects from nature to adorn their work of art.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N Dixboro Rd.

When you’re finished, take a tour of Ann Arbor’s famed fairy doors hidden in businesses and around the city. See the map here.