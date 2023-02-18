Pittsfield Township police investigating Friday shooting at apartment complex

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating the Friday morning shooting of a 56-year-old Washtenaw County man at the Glencoe Hills apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the 2100 block of Glencoe Hills Drive in Pittsfield Township, a charter township immediately south of Ann Arbor.

Officials said the man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to the hospital after receiving emergency first aid.

“There is no information to indicate there is a specific threat to the general public at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department confidential TIP line at 734-822-4958, the front desk at 734-822-4911 or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 ext. 8.