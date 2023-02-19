Ann Arbor is turning 200: Here’s a look at the city’s new logo

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has released a new logo in anticipation of Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday in 2024.

The logo--a big blue “A200″ on top of small font celebrating the bicentennial--has several nods to the city’s past and present, officials said.

Blue font represents the University of Michigan, while the “A2″ part of the logo refers to one of Ann Arbor’s many nicknames. A gold-and-green tree sitting on a small river represents the 1.45 million trees in the city and the Huron River.

Treetown-based communications studio Kindling Creative was selected to create the new logo.

“As a long-time resident and owner of a local business, I’m honored to contribute to Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday celebration. We designed the bicentennial logo to serve as an inspiring and unifying symbol of our community’s strength and longevity,” said Julie Roberts in a release.

The logo is just one part of how the city will celebrate two centuries of community. Events will be celebrated throughout 2024 and are being planned by a Bicentennial Coordinating Committee.

“We are excited to take the next step in our preparation for our 2024 Bicentennial Celebration,” said City of Ann Arbor Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. in a release. “We want the community to become familiar with the logo now so when they see it attached to an activity or event they will immediately know it is part of our year’s long recognition.”

The city partnered with Destination Ann Arbor, a member of the Bicentennial Coordinating Committee, to promote the celebration among the community.

Event details will be released at a2bicentennial.org in the future.