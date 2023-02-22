Ann Arbor police looking for suspect in Earthen Jar break-in

Police are looking for a man connected to a break-in at Earthen Jar in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Police need help identifying a man connected to a break-in at Earthen Jar on Monday, Feb. 13.

The vegetarian eatery in downtown Ann Arbor, at 311 S. Fifth Ave., has been broken into several times over the past few months.

Officials described the man as a white male who was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue shirt, blue pants, a blue medical mask and brown high-top shoes or boots.

He used a brick to break the front door side light and unlocked the door in order to get into the restaurant, police said.

Those who can identify the man should call Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

Information can be called into a confidential tip line at 734-794-6939 or shared at TIPS@a2gov.org.