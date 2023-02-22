32º

All About Ann Arbor

Woman pulls gun during road rage incident in downtown Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday when officers responded to a report of a woman shouting that she had a gun in the area of E. Liberty.

When officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department responded at approximately 11:30 p.m., they found two women yelling at each other in the middle of the street with their cars stopped. The argument allegedly stemmed from a parking dispute.

After an investigation, officers learned that 25-year-old Candice Huddleston of Milan was trying to parallel park when another driver pulled up behind her in a white SUV, and prevented her from backing into the space.

Huddleston then exited her vehicle and pulled out a gun. Video evidence revealed she pointed it directly at the head of the other driver during the confrontation. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers later found a gun in Huddleston’s car near the driver’s seat. She was arrested on the scene and transported to the Washtenaw County jail.

She faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm in public.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

