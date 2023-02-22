Woman pulls gun during road rage incident in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday when officers responded to a report of a woman shouting that she had a gun in the area of E. Liberty.

When officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department responded at approximately 11:30 p.m., they found two women yelling at each other in the middle of the street with their cars stopped. The argument allegedly stemmed from a parking dispute.

After an investigation, officers learned that 25-year-old Candice Huddleston of Milan was trying to parallel park when another driver pulled up behind her in a white SUV, and prevented her from backing into the space.

Huddleston then exited her vehicle and pulled out a gun. Video evidence revealed she pointed it directly at the head of the other driver during the confrontation. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers later found a gun in Huddleston’s car near the driver’s seat. She was arrested on the scene and transported to the Washtenaw County jail.

She faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm in public.