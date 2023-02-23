43º

City of Ann Arbor: Follow these safety measures around downed power lines

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Ice is seen on trees surrounding power lines. (WSLS)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor posted several safety measures for community members to follow if they encounter a downed power line.

Live wires are deadly and should be treated as such, said city officials.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, the city reminded individuals of the dangers of downed lines and what to do if they encounter one:

  • Downed power lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away. Even more in wet conditions.
  • Never drive over downed power lines or anything in contact with them.
  • If you see a downed line, call 911.
  • Never try to move a downed power line.
  • If a vehicle contacts a power line or utility pole, stay away and call 911.
  • Consider all lines to be live and dangerous.
  • Warn others to stay at least 35 feet away.
  • Stay in place or inside your vehicle unless you see fire or smoke.
  • Tell others not to approach vehicle, downed lines, or anything that may be in contact with downed lines.

In the event of smoke or fire, city officials recommend following these safety measures:

  • Do not touch the ground and vehicle at the same time.
  • Jump from the vehicle with your feet together.
  • Shuffle away, avoid lifting your feet.

