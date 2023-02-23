City of Ann Arbor: Follow these safety measures around downed power lines

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor posted several safety measures for community members to follow if they encounter a downed power line.
Live wires are deadly and should be treated as such, said city officials.
Read: More than 25K remain without power in Ann Arbor after ice storm
In a tweet shared on Thursday, the city reminded individuals of the dangers of downed lines and what to do if they encounter one:
- Downed power lines can energize the ground up to 35 feet away. Even more in wet conditions.
- Never drive over downed power lines or anything in contact with them.
- If you see a downed line, call 911.
- Never try to move a downed power line.
- If a vehicle contacts a power line or utility pole, stay away and call 911.
- Consider all lines to be live and dangerous.
- Warn others to stay at least 35 feet away.
- Stay in place or inside your vehicle unless you see fire or smoke.
- Tell others not to approach vehicle, downed lines, or anything that may be in contact with downed lines.
Read: Here’s a list of warming centers in Washtenaw County right now
In the event of smoke or fire, city officials recommend following these safety measures:
- Do not touch the ground and vehicle at the same time.
- Jump from the vehicle with your feet together.
- Shuffle away, avoid lifting your feet.