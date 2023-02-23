More than 25K remain without power in Ann Arbor after ice storm

Tree branches are enveloped in ice in Washtenaw County, Michigan on Feb. 23, 2023 following a severe winter storm.

ANN ARBOR – More than 25,000 DTE customers are still without power one day after a severe winter ice storm hit the area.

Numerous businesses had their lights out and signs on their windows telling customers they were closed due to outages on Thursday morning.

Extensive tree damage could be seen throughout the city, with downed limbs blocking sidewalks and streets. Tree cutting service trucks were out in numbers clearing the debris in cold and icy conditions outside homes, businesses and school buildings.

Read: DTE Energy updates restoration timeline, top priorities, possibility of more power outages

Police tape could also be seen closing off streets warning residents to keep away from live wires that had fallen on the road.

Local 4 reporter Megan Woods was on the road in Washtenaw County late Wednesday night and reported extensive damage and road hazards as emergency crews raced to clear areas.

DTE Energy announced on Thursday afternoon that it expects to restore 95% of power to Metro Detroit by end of day Sunday. Officials with the power company said approximately 3,200 crew members are currently out in the field and are prioritizing downed wires at this time.

Read: What to do during a winter power outage and tips for staying warm

The City of Ann Arbor shared a list of warming centers in Washtenaw County where residents can go to warm up and charge their devices during the day.

To check DTE’s outage map, click here.