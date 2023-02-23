Overnight warming centers open to Ann Arbor area residents through Friday

ANN ARBOR – Residents needing warmth and shelter can stay at three overnight warming centers operating in Ann Arbor.

Several thousands of community members are still without power after a severe winter storm downed power lines and tree limbs.

The shelters have been opened by the City of Ann Arbor and will remain open until different times on Friday. Capacity is limited.

Additional nights may be added depending on volunteer capacity, city officials said in a notice.

Here are the details:

Lord of Light Lutheran Church, at 801 S. Forest Ave. will be open from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Northside Community Center, at 809 Taylor St., will stay open until 6 p.m. Friday.

Ann Arbor District Library Westgate Branch, at 2503 Jackson Rd., will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Another temporary shelter has been set up in Ypsilanti at the Eagle Crest Conference Center, 1275 S. Huron St., in collaboration with the American Red Cross, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

The shelter will have heat, blankets, meals and water available, and will be open until 8 a.m. on Friday.

