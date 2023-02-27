33º

All About Ann Arbor

City of Ann Arbor to begin curbside tree branch debris collection starting March 6

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Broken tree branch. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will soon begin a limited tree branch collection service following the recent ice storm and the extensive tree damage and felled branches caused by the extreme weather conditions.

The service will begin on March 6 and will be offered in conjunction with Ann Arbor’s winter composting program.

Since the service will have no set route, residents are encouraged to have all branches out no later than 7 a.m. on March 6. Crews will only visit each address once.

Below are collection rules shared by city officials:

Large branches (at least 3 inches in diameter, roughly wider than a soup can, and at least 4-feet in length):

  • Place facing the same direction on extensions or side of street.
  • Branches must be free of any spikes, metal or nails.

Smaller branches and twigs (less than 3 inches in diameter and less than 4 feet in length):

  • Can be placed in compost carts with lid closed.
  • Bundled with natural twine in bundles up to 18 inches in diameter and left at the curb.

Logs, trunks or roots with stumps (rootballs) will not be collected.

Residents cannot leave carts or branches in bike lanes or in the street since they pose a safety hazard.

Regular, scheduled compost collection will begin on April 3. For more information about the city’s compost program, visit a2gov.org/compost.

