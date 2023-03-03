34º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Historic Ypsilanti venue hosts ‘fireside chat’ with WWII Rosie the Riveters

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, The Newton of Ypsilanti, WWII, American Rosie the Riveter Association, Local, Community, Events, Ann Arbor Events
The Newton of Ypsilanti is at 220 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti. (The Newton of Ypsilanti | Ryan Halsey)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Sunday, stop by The Newton of Ypsilanti for an afternoon of WWII history and tea.

From 2-4:30 p.m., participants will meet some of the women who riveted and welded during wartime--real-life “Rosie the Riveters”-- and learn from speakers Jeannette Gutierrez and Joy Rose of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.

The Newton’s chef Allison Anastasio will supply tea and treats during the event.

The “fireside chat” is meant to be reminiscent of the wartime talks made popular during WWII by former United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Tickets cost around $60 each and can be bought online here.

The Newton is at 220 S. Huron St., in Ypsilanti.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email