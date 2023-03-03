Historic Ypsilanti venue hosts ‘fireside chat’ with WWII Rosie the Riveters

The Newton of Ypsilanti is at 220 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Sunday, stop by The Newton of Ypsilanti for an afternoon of WWII history and tea.

From 2-4:30 p.m., participants will meet some of the women who riveted and welded during wartime--real-life “Rosie the Riveters”-- and learn from speakers Jeannette Gutierrez and Joy Rose of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.

The Newton’s chef Allison Anastasio will supply tea and treats during the event.

The “fireside chat” is meant to be reminiscent of the wartime talks made popular during WWII by former United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Tickets cost around $60 each and can be bought online here.

The Newton is at 220 S. Huron St., in Ypsilanti.