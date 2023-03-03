Metro Detroit doctor warns against risky TikTok trend ‘Breezin’ involving Burt’s Bees lip balm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Metro Detroit doctor warns against a risky TikTok trend involving Burt’s Bees. It’s called “Beezin’” and encourages people to put lip balm on their eyelids.

“Beezin’ is a viral trend that’s been around since around 2004 but has kind of come and gone since that time,” said Dr. Olivia Killeen, an ophthalmologist at the University of Michigan. “It involves people putting Burt’s Bees chapstick on their eyelids to get a sense of being high or enhancing their experience while drinking or using other substances.”

Some “Beezers” also claim it makes them feel more alert.

Killeen explained that peppermint oil or menthol would cause a tingling sensation, but the results can be costly.

“Putting substances on the eyelids that weren’t designed for the eyelids can cause irritation, redness, pain, and even chemical burns,” Killeen said. “That’s the eyelids themselves, and then anytime we put things on our eyelids, there’s a high chance that they’re going to get into the eyes. And if they get into our eyes, again, it can cause redness, pain, tearing, swelling, and in really severe situations, it could cause infections or even ulcers that would lead to scarring and vision loss.”

There’s an added risk if you also use Burt’s Bees on your lips.

“It could have viruses or bacteria from your mouth, and when you put them on your eyelids, or they get into your eyes, you’re introducing those bugs right onto the surface of the eyes, and that puts you at risk for infection,” Killeen said.

If you develop symptoms from “Beezin’” or any other substance, it’s important to see a doctor immediately to get appropriate treatment.

Killeen urged parents to discuss the risks with their children and teenagers.

“Trends like this can be really damaging,” Killeen said. “It can cause temporary irritation, or it can cause long-term and permanent problems because it’s something that’s become viral on TikTok. We want to get out ahead of it and recommend that people don’t do it. Our vision is precious, so it’s just not worth it.”