University of Michigan joins state-sponsored initiative to promote careers in EV, mobility sector

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has joined the Michigander EV Scholars Program, a state-sponsored initiative to attract talent and promote careers to the state’s burgeoning electric vehicle sector.

Under the program, tech students who accept qualifying jobs for at least 12 months with participating employers in Michigan will receive up to $10,000.

The Michigander EV Scholars Program was recently announced by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. The effort is part of a $34 million retention strategy and talent attraction initiative by the state.

“In the state of Michigan, we face high stakes and tremendous opportunity in the EV transition,” associate dean for research at U-M’s College of Engineering Eric Michielssen said in a statement. “In order to maintain our longstanding leadership in automotive, the kind of deep collaboration that the EV Scholars program represents is critical.”

The program, led by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is a one-year pilot. Other universities involved in the program include Michigan Technological University and Michigan State University. Participating companies include Ford Motor Co., Bosch, DENSO, Mahle, LG Energy, Our Next Energy, Shape Corp. and ZF.

“We’re ready to build on our proud legacy and automotive heritage here in Michigan to usher in a greener, more sustainable and electrified future in 2023 and beyond,” Gilchrist said in a news release. “The Michigander EV Scholars program and our historic talent attraction campaign will help get us there and ensure our state continues to keep our foot on the accelerator driving the future of mobility and electrification.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with MEDC, industry and other universities on this effort,” Michielssen said in a statement. “Workforce is a key pillar of the Michigan Electric Vehicle Center at U-M, which the state is supporting with a $130 million investment.”

The scholars program at U-M is managed by Mcity, a public-private mobility research partnership. Several in-person and virtual recruiting events will take place at all three schools throughout 2023. Scholarships will be granted during the Spring, Summer and Fall semesters.

