Woman injured, man in critical condition after stabbing in Ann Arbor

‘The incident was not random and there is no threat to the community,’ police said

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Police lights (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – A 52-year-old man is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital after being stabbed during an argument near downtown Ann Arbor.

Police responded to the incident on the 700 block of Miller Avenue around 12:35 a.m. on Monday, and found that a woman involved had also been stabbed.

Officials said a preliminary investigation shows the man had confronted and argued with another man, 50, and the woman, 39. The 52-year-old struck the woman and she stabbed him in the thigh and arm.

Police found the 52-year-old man unresponsive at the scene. He was moved to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The woman also received stab wounds and was also taken to the hospital, but her injuries do not seem to be not life-threatening, police said.

“The incident was not random and there is no threat to the community,” police officials wrote on social media.

Two knives were found near the scene of the altercation.

