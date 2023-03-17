Ann Arbor police looking for woman involved in Thursday morning shooting

ANN ARBOR – Police are searching for a woman who shot a firearm during a fight on the 2700 block of Hikone Drive on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation shows that as two women were fighting a third woman fired multiple shots before officers arrived around 10:50 a.m., officials said.

No one was hit by the gunfire but one of the women involved in the fight was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two women in the altercation knew each other, according to officials.

The woman who shot the firearm had already left the scene by the time Ann Arbor Police Department officers arrived.

“All suspects involved in the incident have been identified and the incident was not random. At this time we do not believe there is any threat to the public,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 734-794-6920 or by submitting tips via email at tips@a2gov.org.