Washtenaw Community College offering Free College Week April 3-7

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College campus in Ann Arbor. (Washtenaw Community College)

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public will be able to virtually attend Washtenaw Community College classes during Free College Week April 3-7.

During the event, more than 140 online sessions will be offered at no cost and will cover topics like cybersecurity, 3D printing and how to build drones.

Free College Week is offered in recognition of national Community College Month in April. In 2022, 1,500 community members of all ages registered for the classes.

General topics include:

  • Automotive/Advanced Transportation
  • Business/Entrepreneurship
  • Careers/Professional Development
  • Communications/Writing/History/Pop Culture
  • Community Enrichment
  • Computers/IT
  • Cooking/Nutrition
  • Fine/Digital/Visual/Performing Arts
  • Gardening
  • Health/Safety/Wellness/Fitness
  • Personal Finance
  • Skilled Trades (HVAC, Construction, Welding)
  • Student Services Related Topics
  • Travel

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

