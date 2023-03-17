Washtenaw Community College offering Free College Week April 3-7

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public will be able to virtually attend Washtenaw Community College classes during Free College Week April 3-7.

During the event, more than 140 online sessions will be offered at no cost and will cover topics like cybersecurity, 3D printing and how to build drones.

Free College Week is offered in recognition of national Community College Month in April. In 2022, 1,500 community members of all ages registered for the classes.

General topics include:

Automotive/Advanced Transportation

Business/Entrepreneurship

Careers/Professional Development

Communications/Writing/History/Pop Culture

Community Enrichment

Computers/IT

Cooking/Nutrition

Fine/Digital/Visual/Performing Arts

Gardening

Health/Safety/Wellness/Fitness

Personal Finance

Skilled Trades (HVAC, Construction, Welding)

Student Services Related Topics

Travel

For more information, visit the event’s website.