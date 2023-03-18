Construction to close Scio Church Road in Ann Arbor through May

ANN ARBOR – Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, a large section of Scio Church Road on Ann Arbor’s southside will be fully closed to traffic through May 26.

The road will be closed from east of South Maple Road to South Seventh Street so construction crews can remove and replace pavement; improve sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks; and work on public utilities.

Neighborhood residents will have access to local roads but are encouraged to use alternative routes and not drive through the construction zone. Cars will not be able to park in the construction zone but emergency vehicles, trash services, mail deliveries and local traffic will have access.

Officials said the road is expected to re-opened in the eastbound direction after 8 p.m. on May 26.

The Scio Church Road and South Maple Road intersection will be open to relieve traffic congestion caused by work being done on the Liberty Road overpass following damage done to the bridge.

Here are the detours available to drivers:

Heading east on Scio Church

Drivers will follow a detour north on South Maple Road to West Liberty Street, east to West Stadium Boulevard, southeast on South Seventh Street, and south back to Scio Church Road.

Heading west on Scio Church