I-94 to close in Ann Arbor for bridge repairs -- here’s what we know

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Crews will shut down I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday evening to repair a bridge that was struck by a semi truck earlier this week.

The crash happened Monday morning (March 13) at the Liberty Road overpass. Michigan State Police said a semi truck struck the overpass. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said eastbound I-94 will be closed at the Liberty Road bridge for emergency repairs.

The State Road and Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The northbound and southbound U.S. 23 ramps to westbound I-94 will be shut down at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Finally, westbound I-94 will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews estimate the work will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday, and all roads/ramps are expected to reopen at that time.