Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club making Hash Bash donations to expungement nonprofit

Ann Arbor's Bloom City Club at 423 Miller Avenue will donate money to GLEN during Saturday's Hash Bash.

ANN ARBOR – Bloom City Club is giving back during Hash Bash by helping those hoping to have their records expunged of cannabis-related offenses.

On Saturday, the locally-owned cannabis dispensary will donate money to Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), a nonprofit organization offering free full-service expungement services, resources and eligibility screenings to those in Michigan.

One dollar will be donated for every customer at the 423 Miller Avenue location.

“What Bloom City Club is doing is what makes Michigan’s cannabis industry so great--an industry of compassion, and dedication to building a better tomorrow,” said GLEN President and Redemption Cannabis CEO Ryan Basore in a release.

The dispensary is also a stop on GLEN’s Hash Bash scavenger hunt which takes players on a tour of eight Tree Town dispensaries where they can pick up free gifts and get exclusive discounts.

Bloom City Club customers will also receive free prerolls with purchases, product bundles and buy-2-get-1-free deals during Saturday’s event.

“We love our community and are really excited to be giving back to both our customers and GLEN,” said Bloom City Club manager Samantha Muirhead in a release. “Our celebration will also include a money machine, exclusive deals, and a Puffco that we’re giving away.”