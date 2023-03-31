54º

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson enters transfer portal after 3 seasons

Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds per game during Michigan career

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 7: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Crisler Arena on November 7, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Aaron J. Thornton)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program.

Dickinson has been a starter for the Wolverines since early in his freshman season. He averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game across 94 career games.

As a freshman, Dickinson helped lead Michigan to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He decided to come back for his sophomore season and, despite a disappointing regular season for the team, led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 appearance.

This year, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament completely, but Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

It was announced Friday (March 31) that he has entered the transfer portal. Due to the 2020 COVID season, Dickinson still has two seasons of college eligibility remaining. He has entered the portal as a grad transfer.

