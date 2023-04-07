Michigan basketball lands 2 transfers, including former North Carolina guard Caleb Love

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives against College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball has landed two transfer players on Friday, including former North Carolina guard Caleb Love.

The Wolverines were looking to add multiple impact players in the transfer portal after the departures of Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, and Jett Howard. Dickinson entered the transfer portal and the two guards went to the NBA draft.

Caleb Love

Love is a high-usage guard who spent the last three seasons at North Carolina. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over 101 career games while shooting 36% from the floor and 31.7% from three-point range.

Last season, Love scored 16.7 points per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 29.9% from three.

He will be a senior this year but has two more seasons of eligibility because of the 2020-2021 COVID campaign.

Tray Jackson

Juwan Howard also brought in Tray Jackson, who spent the last three seasons with Seton Hall after one year at Missouri.

Jackson is a 6-foot-10 forward from Detroit.

Two seasons ago, he started 18 of 32 games for Seton Hall, shooting 39.5% from three-point rage and 86.8% from the free throw line, albeit with minimal usage.

Jackson played just 14.1 minutes per game off the bench this season, scoring an average of 6.5 points and grabbing 2.2 rebounds. He shot 37.5% from beyond the arc.