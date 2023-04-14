University of Michigan to begin clearing abandoned bikes from campus

ANN ARBOR – Did you leave your bike on University of Michigan’s campus recently? Now would be a good time to go pick it up.

The school’s Ground Services team has started to tag bikes that have signs of abandonment, like rust, broken chains, bent rims, frozen brakes and deteriorated tires.

Staff members will be photographing each bike and documenting its location, color, model, serial number and registration, if visible. This information will be shared with U-M’s Division of Public Safety and Security.

Grounds Services will remove all tagged bikes that are still on campus after May 15.

If your bike has been removed and you’d like to retrieve it, Grounds Services can be contacted at 734-763-5539.

All bicycles that remain unclaimed will be donated to a local nonprofit, which will refurbish the bikes to donate to schools across Michigan.

More than 2,700 bicycles have been removed since the abandoned bicycle removal program started in 2016. The program was initially launched to free up bike rack space around campus.