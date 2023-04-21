51º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Gallup Park Livery in Ann Arbor opens for season this weekend

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Canoe, Kayak, Boating, Boat Rentals, Recreation, Spring, Summer, Washtenaw County, Gallup Park
Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – It may not feel like spring, but the Gallup Park Livery will open for the season on Saturday.

Rentals will be available for kayaks, canoes and paddleboats in the 2.5-mile Gallup Pond.

The current schedule will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. According to a city release, the temperature outside must have a predicted high of at least 55 degrees for the livery to open.

Stillwater rentals will be available Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and 1.5 hour river trips from Argo to Gallup will be available on the hour from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about how to rent boats, visit the livery’s website.

The Gallup Park Livery is located at 3000 Fuller Rd.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email