Gallup Park Livery in Ann Arbor opens for season this weekend

Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – It may not feel like spring, but the Gallup Park Livery will open for the season on Saturday.

Rentals will be available for kayaks, canoes and paddleboats in the 2.5-mile Gallup Pond.

The current schedule will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. According to a city release, the temperature outside must have a predicted high of at least 55 degrees for the livery to open.

Stillwater rentals will be available Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and 1.5 hour river trips from Argo to Gallup will be available on the hour from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about how to rent boats, visit the livery’s website.

The Gallup Park Livery is located at 3000 Fuller Rd.