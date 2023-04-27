Parking restrictions return to Michigan Stadium on Saturday for U-M’s commencement in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement will take place on Saturday at Michigan Stadium and local law enforcement is reminding visitors and residents alike of parking restrictions that will be enforced in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday on several streets surrounding the stadium, similar to fall football Saturdays.

Here’s a map of restricted streets:

A map showing restricting on-street parking areas surrounding Michigan Stadium for U-M's Spring Commencement. (City of Ann Arbor)

For those attending the event, doors open for commencement at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. It will take place rain or shine, according to U-M.

For more information, including where to park, check the event’s website.