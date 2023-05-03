More lanes of Main St. in Ann Arbor to close Friday as part of watermain project

An excavator on a street during construction.

ANN ARBOR – More lanes of South Main St. will be closing on Friday for improvement work as part of the city’s South Main Street Watermain Project.

Starting at 7 a.m., northbound and southbound lanes of Main between Liberty and Huron streets will close as well as the Washington St. intersection. The intersection and lanes are expected to reopen on July 12.

The closure will make way for crews to remove and replace pavement, install a new watermain, sidewalks and sidewalk ramp and improve crosswalks, according to a city release.

Access during construction on S. Main will be maintained for emergency vehicles, mail delivery and refuse pickup. During this phase, parking will be prohibited on S. Main from Liberty to Huron.

Businesses will remain open during construction and pedestrian access to the area will be maintained at all times.

The lanes on S. Main between William and Liberty streets will also reopen at this time, including the intersections of these streets.

The city shared the following detours for vehicles in the area:

Vehicles traveling northbound along South Main Street will be detoured east along East William Street to South Division Street, then north to East Huron Street, then west back to South Main Street.

Vehicles traveling southbound along South Main Street will be detoured east along East Huron Street to South 5th Avenue, then south to East William Street, then west back to South Main Street.

Vehicles traveling westbound along East Washington Street will be detoured north along South Division Street to East Huron Street, then west to South Ashley Street, then south back to West Washington Street.

Vehicles traveling eastbound along West Washington Street will be detoured north along South Ashley Street to West Huron Street, then east to South 5th Avenue, then south back to East Washington Street.

The third phase of the project will start after the Ann Arbor Art Fair, which will run July 17-22. During that phase, S. Main will close at the intersection of Huron St.

For more information about the project, visit www.a2gov.org/roads.