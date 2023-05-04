56º

All About Ann Arbor

Former Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson transfers to Kansas

Dickinson spent 3 seasons with Wolverines

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Michigan Basketball, Michigan Wolverines, College Basketball, Basketball
Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on February 23, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz, 2023 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kansas.

Dickinson was a three-year starter for the Wolverines and averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game across 94 career games.

As a freshman, Dickinson helped lead Michigan to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He decided to come back for his sophomore season and, despite a disappointing regular season for the team, led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 appearance.

READ: What legacy does Hunter Dickinson leave at Michigan? Making sense of another complex tenure

This year, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament completely, but Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

It was announced March 31 that he had entered the transfer portal. Due to the 2020 COVID season, Dickinson still has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email