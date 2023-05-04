Former Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson transfers to Kansas

Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on February 23, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kansas.

Dickinson was a three-year starter for the Wolverines and averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game across 94 career games.

As a freshman, Dickinson helped lead Michigan to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He decided to come back for his sophomore season and, despite a disappointing regular season for the team, led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 appearance.

This year, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament completely, but Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

It was announced March 31 that he had entered the transfer portal. Due to the 2020 COVID season, Dickinson still has two years of college eligibility remaining.