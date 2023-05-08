Cooking demos return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR – Local chefs. Seasonal ingredients. Free cooking demonstrations are about to make a full return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market as the weather warms up.

The market has partnered with EdibleWOW Magazine to offer the demo series this year.

The demos will take place during select Wednesday market days from 11 a.m.-noon.

“The chefs will offer cooking tips and samples for customers, and our vendors will have the featured ingredients available for purchase at their stalls,” reads an event release.

Here’s the 2023 Cooking Demos lineup:

May 10 : Chef Allie Lyttle of Lala’s Too

June 7 : Chef Allison Anastasio of The Newton Ypsilanti

July 12 : Chef Nina Love of The Love Experience

Aug. 2 and Sept. 13: TBD

For more information, visit the market’s website.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit Street.